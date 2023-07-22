Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Twins.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .217.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 40 of 80 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on 16 occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (31.3%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (17.5%).
- He has scored at least once 34 times this year (42.5%), including five games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.262
|AVG
|.175
|.317
|OBP
|.235
|.631
|SLG
|.409
|21
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|16
|41/9
|K/BB
|55/8
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins are sending Gray (4-4) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
