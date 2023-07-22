Nico Hoerner -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on July 22 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
  • Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this year (65 of 89), with at least two hits 29 times (32.6%).
  • In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.7%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Hoerner has driven home a run in 31 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 37 times this season (41.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 40
.290 AVG .247
.347 OBP .297
.411 SLG .341
13 XBH 12
5 HR 1
34 RBI 20
25/14 K/BB 28/11
12 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.14 ERA ranks 40th, 1.266 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
