Nico Hoerner -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on July 22 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 73.0% of his games this year (65 of 89), with at least two hits 29 times (32.6%).

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.7%, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish).

Hoerner has driven home a run in 31 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 37 times this season (41.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 40 .290 AVG .247 .347 OBP .297 .411 SLG .341 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 34 RBI 20 25/14 K/BB 28/11 12 SB 7

