The Green Bay Packers right now have the 19th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of eight Packers games last season went over the point total.

Green Bay totaled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the . On defense, it ranked 17th, giving up 336.5 yards per contest.

At home last year, the Packers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

When the underdog in the game, Green Bay was 3-3. When favored, the Packers were 5-6.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

In addition, Jones had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

In 17 games, A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 206 yards.

In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Quay Walker posted 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

