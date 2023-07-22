Seby Zavala is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 18 against the Mets) he went 0-for-4.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .164.
  • Zavala has picked up a hit in 17 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 8.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Zavala has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (18.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.0%).
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (20.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 27
.183 AVG .150
.231 OBP .198
.200 SLG .400
1 XBH 8
0 HR 6
3 RBI 12
24/4 K/BB 34/4
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Gray (4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
