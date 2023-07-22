Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Seby Zavala is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 18 against the Mets) he went 0-for-4.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala has three doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .164.
- Zavala has picked up a hit in 17 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 8.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Zavala has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (18.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.0%).
- He has scored in 10 games this year (20.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.183
|AVG
|.150
|.231
|OBP
|.198
|.200
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|24/4
|K/BB
|34/4
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Gray (4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
