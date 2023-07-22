Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- hitting .267 with two triples, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 22 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .265 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks.
- In 61.9% of his 63 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has an RBI in 25 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (36.5%), including five games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.288
|AVG
|.240
|.330
|OBP
|.284
|.462
|SLG
|.380
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|16
|21/6
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Mikolas (6-5 with a 4.14 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.14), 38th in WHIP (1.266), and 59th in K/9 (6.1).
