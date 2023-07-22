The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 41 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.8% of his games this season, Grandal has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23.8% of his games this year (19 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 43 .241 AVG .259 .305 OBP .329 .370 SLG .408 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 21 24/8 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings