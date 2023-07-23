Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 23 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.
- Morel has had a hit in 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits 13 times (22.8%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (26.3%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has an RBI in 25 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 54.4% of his games this year (31 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.280
|AVG
|.245
|.325
|OBP
|.325
|.523
|SLG
|.529
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|16
|40/8
|K/BB
|33/11
|3
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3).
