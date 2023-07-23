Sunday's game between the Chicago Cubs (47-51) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on July 23.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (6-7) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (3-6).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 8-1-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Cubs have won in 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 11-9 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (472 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

