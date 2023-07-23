Jameson Taillon will start for the Chicago Cubs against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 108 home runs.

Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 472 total runs this season.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.

The Cubs rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Taillon (3-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has two quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Taillon has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Nationals W 17-3 Home Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 7/19/2023 Nationals W 8-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Trevor Williams 7/20/2023 Cardinals L 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals W 8-6 Home Michael Fulmer Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox - Away Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 7/26/2023 White Sox - Away Marcus Stroman Michael Kopech 7/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

