How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Jameson Taillon will start for the Chicago Cubs against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 108 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 472 total runs this season.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.
- The Cubs rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.15 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Taillon (3-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- He has two quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Taillon has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 17-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|7/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Trevor Williams
|7/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Steven Matz
|7/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jack Flaherty
|7/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-6
|Home
|Michael Fulmer
|Miles Mikolas
|7/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|7/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Michael Kopech
|7/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Miles Mikolas
|7/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
