The St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) visit the Chicago Cubs (47-51) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.05 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.14 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.05 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed a 6.05 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.

Taillon is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Taillon is trying for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Jameson Taillon vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.430) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (135) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are eighth in the league with 870 total hits and 11th in MLB action scoring 470 runs.

In 2 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Taillon has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.625 WHIP while his opponents are batting .385.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (6-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.14 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .249.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Montgomery has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 10th, 1.229 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 36th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Cubs

The Cubs have scored 472 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .252 for the campaign with 108 home runs, 21st in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Cubs in one game, and they have gone 7-for-21 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over five innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.