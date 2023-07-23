On Sunday, Dansby Swanson (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Wrigley Field

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago in total hits (86) this season while batting .261 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 95th in the league in slugging.

In 61.9% of his games this season (52 of 84), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.1%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (10.7%).

In 32 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .281 AVG .241 .346 OBP .348 .433 SLG .392 15 XBH 13 5 HR 5 23 RBI 14 40/16 K/BB 45/24 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings