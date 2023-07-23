After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

In 48 of 65 games this year (73.8%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).

He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Jimenez has driven in a run in 29 games this season (44.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .296 AVG .250 .326 OBP .309 .448 SLG .477 9 XBH 15 5 HR 7 19 RBI 22 27/6 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings