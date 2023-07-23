The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.
  • Happ has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 96 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.9% of those games.
  • Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Happ has driven home a run in 25 games this year (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 30 of 96 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 46
.233 AVG .261
.355 OBP .392
.364 SLG .412
14 XBH 16
4 HR 4
26 RBI 16
55/33 K/BB 47/35
4 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.