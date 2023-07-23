The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.421 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .218 with 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 17 walks.

In 41 of 81 games this season (50.6%) Burger has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (19.8%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (24.7%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has had an RBI in 25 games this season (30.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.2%.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .262 AVG .177 .317 OBP .235 .631 SLG .404 21 XBH 16 13 HR 8 31 RBI 16 41/9 K/BB 55/8 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings