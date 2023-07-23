Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .716, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.
- In 66 of 90 games this season (73.3%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 31 games this season (34.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 of 90 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|40
|.299
|AVG
|.247
|.357
|OBP
|.297
|.422
|SLG
|.341
|14
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|34
|RBI
|20
|25/15
|K/BB
|28/11
|13
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3).
