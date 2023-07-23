Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.293 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple and 17 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this season (44 of 75), with more than one hit 21 times (28.0%).
- In 75 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 15 games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 24 of 75 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|43
|.208
|AVG
|.260
|.231
|OBP
|.311
|.248
|SLG
|.298
|4
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|9
|27/4
|K/BB
|40/13
|2
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .214 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.