The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .237 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
  • Mancini has gotten a hit in 40 of 74 games this season (54.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mancini has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this season (18 of 74), with more than one RBI five times (6.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 23 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 34
.264 AVG .204
.333 OBP .263
.388 SLG .282
9 XBH 6
3 HR 1
14 RBI 12
41/12 K/BB 34/8
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery (6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3).
