White Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (52-48) versus the Chicago White Sox (41-59) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on July 23.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (6-6, 3.96 ERA).
White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The White Sox have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests).
- The White Sox have been victorious in 21, or 33.9%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (419 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Mets
|L 11-10
|Lucas Giolito vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 19
|@ Mets
|L 5-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Justin Verlander
|July 20
|@ Mets
|W 6-2
|Michael Kopech vs José Quintana
|July 21
|@ Twins
|L 9-4
|Lance Lynn vs Joe Ryan
|July 22
|@ Twins
|L 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|July 23
|@ Twins
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Bailey Ober
|July 25
|Cubs
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|-
|Dylan Cease vs TBA
|July 29
|Guardians
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Logan Allen
