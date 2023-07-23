Sunday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (52-48) versus the Chicago White Sox (41-59) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on July 23.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-4, 2.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lucas Giolito (6-6, 3.96 ERA).

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The White Sox have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests).

The White Sox have been victorious in 21, or 33.9%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (419 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule