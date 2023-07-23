The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (batting .290 in his past 10 games, with two triples, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .263.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (15.6%).

He has homered in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 25 games this season (39.1%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year (23 of 64), with two or more runs five times (7.8%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .284 AVG .240 .325 OBP .284 .450 SLG .380 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 16 22/6 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings