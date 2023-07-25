New Zealand vs. Philippines: Women’s World Cup Group A Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 25
New Zealand will play the Philippines in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 25 at 1:30 AM ET. In their Group A openers, New Zealand defeated Norway and the Philippines lost to Switzerland.
In terms of the odds, New Zealand is -304, the draw is +381, and the Philippines is +858. The over/under for this game is 2.5 goals.
New Zealand vs. Philippines Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 1:30 AM ET
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- New Zealand Moneyline: -304
- Philippines Moneyline: +858
New Zealand vs. Philippines World Cup Betting Insights
- These two teams average a combined one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this match's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score two goals per game, 0.5 fewer than this game's over/under.
- New Zealand has not played as a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.
- New Zealand has never played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -304 or shorter.
- The Philippines lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- The Philippines has played as an underdog of +858 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
New Zealand World Cup Stats
New Zealand vs. Philippines Recent Performance
- In 2022, New Zealand was 1-1-6 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -12. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 2-0-6 (-17 goal differential).
- New Zealand earned a win in its last matchup 1-0 over Norway on July 20. The sides both took eight shots in the contest.
Wilkinson scored the only goal for her side in the match.
- In 2022, the Philippines was 0-1-5 against teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -9. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 1-0-1 (-1 goal differential).
- The Philippines lost to Switzerland 2-0 on July 21 in its last game. Switzerland outshot the Philippines 20 to two.
- Sofia Harrison had a team-leading one shot in the team's scoreless effort.
New Zealand Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Erin Nayler
|31
|1
|IFK Norrkoping (Sweden)
|Ria Percival
|33
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Claudia Bunge
|23
|3
|Melbourne Victory (Australia)
|C.J. Bott
|28
|4
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Michaela Foster
|24
|5
|-
|Malia Steinmetz
|24
|6
|-
|Ali Riley
|35
|7
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Daisy Cleverley
|26
|8
|Koge Nord FC (Denmark)
|Gabi Rennie
|22
|9
|Arizona State University (United States)
|Annalie Longo
|32
|10
|-
|Olivia Chance
|29
|11
|Celtic LFC (Scotland)
|Betsy Hassett
|32
|12
|Stjarnan (Iceland)
|Rebekah Stott
|30
|13
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Katie Bowen
|29
|14
|-
|Paige Satchell
|25
|15
|-
|Jacqui Hand
|24
|16
|Aland United (Finland)
|Hannah Wilkinson
|31
|17
|Melbourne City FC (Australia)
|Grace Jale
|24
|18
|-
|Elizabeth Anton
|24
|19
|Perth Glory FC (Australia)
|Indiah Paige Riley
|21
|20
|-
|Victoria Esson
|32
|21
|Rangers LFC (Scotland)
|Milly Clegg
|17
|22
|-
|Anna Leat
|22
|23
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
Philippines Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Olivia Davies McDaniel
|25
|1
|-
|Malea Cesar
|-
|2
|-
|Jessika Cowart
|23
|3
|-
|Jaclyn Sawicki
|30
|4
|-
|Hali Long
|28
|5
|-
|Tahnai Annis
|34
|6
|-
|Sarina Bolden
|27
|7
|-
|Sara Eggesvik
|26
|8
|-
|Isabella Flanigan
|18
|9
|-
|Chandler McDaniel
|25
|10
|-
|Anicka Castaneda
|23
|11
|-
|Ryley Bugay
|27
|12
|-
|Angela Beard
|25
|13
|-
|Meryll Serrano
|26
|14
|-
|Carleigh Frilles
|21
|15
|-
|Sofia Harrison
|24
|16
|-
|Alicia Barker
|25
|17
|-
|Kaiya Jota
|17
|18
|-
|Randle Dominique
|28
|19
|-
|Quinley Quezada
|26
|20
|-
|Katrina Guillou
|29
|21
|-
|Kiara Fontanilla
|23
|22
|-
|Reina Bonta
|24
|23
|-
