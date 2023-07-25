After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.377) and OPS (.729) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 121st in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 71 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 90 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 25.6% of his games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (5.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 50 .315 AVG .267 .383 OBP .327 .403 SLG .359 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 28/16 K/BB 28/17 5 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings