Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox play the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 18 against the Mets) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 64 of 93 games this season (68.8%) Vaughn has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 93), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.7% of his games this season, Vaughn has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.248
|AVG
|.239
|.330
|OBP
|.303
|.473
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|29
|30/14
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.52 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.