Christopher Morel -- with a slugging percentage of .229 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

In 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%) Morel has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (22.8%).

He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 43.9% of his games this season (25 of 57), with two or more RBI 11 times (19.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .280 AVG .245 .325 OBP .325 .523 SLG .529 11 XBH 13 7 HR 8 26 RBI 16 40/8 K/BB 33/11 3 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings