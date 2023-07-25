Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .872 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Cardinals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .319.
- Bellinger will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers in his last games.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (51 of 68), with multiple hits 23 times (33.8%).
- He has homered in 13 games this year (19.1%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this year (41.2%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 60.3% of his games this year (41 of 68), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he has scored more than once.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.315
|AVG
|.325
|.365
|OBP
|.375
|.559
|SLG
|.535
|19
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|26/11
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|6
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Kopech (4-8) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.29 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
