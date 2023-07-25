Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .214 with 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 17 walks.

Burger has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 20 games this year (24.4%), leaving the park in 7% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has had at least one RBI in 30.5% of his games this year (25 of 82), with more than one RBI 14 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .262 AVG .171 .317 OBP .228 .631 SLG .390 21 XBH 16 13 HR 8 31 RBI 16 41/9 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings