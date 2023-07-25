The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Twins.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 102 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .558.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 87th and he is seventh in slugging.

In 66 of 98 games this season (67.3%) Robert has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 26 of them (26.5%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this year (36.7%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 52 .268 AVG .271 .324 OBP .322 .598 SLG .528 26 XBH 27 14 HR 14 26 RBI 31 47/10 K/BB 75/11 1 SB 10

Cubs Pitching Rankings