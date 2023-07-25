Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .716, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 34th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- Hoerner has had a hit in 67 of 91 games this season (73.6%), including multiple hits 30 times (33.0%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (6.6%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Hoerner has an RBI in 31 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (41.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|40
|.298
|AVG
|.247
|.355
|OBP
|.297
|.423
|SLG
|.341
|15
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|1
|34
|RBI
|20
|25/15
|K/BB
|28/11
|13
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.29 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.29 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
