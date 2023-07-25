Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 52 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Suzuki has an RBI in 24 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 80 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.235
|AVG
|.288
|.329
|OBP
|.351
|.322
|SLG
|.477
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|38/19
|K/BB
|49/17
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (4-8) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.29 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.29, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .213 against him.
