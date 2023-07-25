On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Grandal will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer during his last outings.

In 52.4% of his games this year (43 of 82), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has an RBI in 20 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23.2% of his games this season (19 of 82), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 45 .241 AVG .265 .305 OBP .335 .370 SLG .406 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 22 24/8 K/BB 40/16 0 SB 0

