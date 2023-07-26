After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 102 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 71 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 91 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Benintendi has an RBI in 23 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (39 of 91), with two or more runs six times (6.6%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 50 .307 AVG .267 .374 OBP .327 .392 SLG .359 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 28/16 K/BB 28/17 5 SB 5

