Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 102 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 123rd in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 71 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 91 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Benintendi has an RBI in 23 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (39 of 91), with two or more runs six times (6.6%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|50
|.307
|AVG
|.267
|.374
|OBP
|.327
|.392
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|28/16
|K/BB
|28/17
|5
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman (10-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.09), 22nd in WHIP (1.144), and 47th in K/9 (7.7).
