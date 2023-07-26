Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 19 walks while batting .268.
- Morel has gotten a hit in 37 of 58 games this season (63.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a long ball (27.6%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Morel has driven home a run in 26 games this season (44.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 55.2% of his games this season (32 of 58), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.280
|AVG
|.255
|.325
|OBP
|.331
|.523
|SLG
|.557
|11
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|17
|40/8
|K/BB
|35/11
|3
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lynn (6-9) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He has a 6.18 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (6.18), 55th in WHIP (1.443), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
