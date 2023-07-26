The Chicago White Sox will look to Andrew Benintendi for continued success at the plate when they take on Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 113 home runs.

The Cubs rank 16th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 486.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cubs rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

The Cubs have an 8.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman (10-7) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Stroman has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made 21 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Cardinals L 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals W 8-6 Home Michael Fulmer Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox - Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.