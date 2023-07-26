On Wednesday, July 26, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (49-51) visit the Chicago White Sox (41-61) at Guaranteed Rate Field, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET. The Cubs will be going for a series sweep.

The Cubs are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite White Sox (-110). The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (6-9, 6.18 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.09 ERA)

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

The White Sox have a record of 20-17 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (54.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

The White Sox have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In their last 10 outings (all had set totals), the White Sox combined with their opponents to go over the total five times.

The Cubs have come away with 19 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 19 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-1-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 3rd

