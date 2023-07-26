Nico Hoerner and Luis Robert are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 109 hits with 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.333/.397 so far this year.

Hoerner has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 25 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 82 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .314/.363/.540 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 2-for-5 0 0 4 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (6-9) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 21st start of the season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 36-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (6.18), 55th in WHIP (1.443), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Jul. 21 6.2 8 9 6 6 3 at Braves Jul. 15 5.1 6 4 4 6 3 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Angels Jun. 29 6.0 8 5 5 7 2 vs. Red Sox Jun. 24 5.2 6 3 3 7 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 103 hits with 26 doubles, 28 home runs, 22 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.324/.559 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 102 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 33 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .284/.348/.373 slash line so far this season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jul. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

