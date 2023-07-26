Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (49-51) and the Chicago White Sox (41-61) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cubs securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 26.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (6-9) for the White Sox and Marcus Stroman (10-7) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cubs and their foes are 7-1-2 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have come away with 19 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 19 of 47 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for the Cubs is No. 10 in baseball scoring 4.9 runs per game (486 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

