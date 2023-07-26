On Wednesday, Dansby Swanson (.585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI) against the White Sox.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago in total hits (91) this season while batting .271 with 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

In 62.8% of his games this year (54 of 86), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (30.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (12.8%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (33.7%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (11.6%).

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.6%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .286 AVG .255 .349 OBP .362 .434 SLG .441 15 XBH 15 5 HR 7 24 RBI 18 41/16 K/BB 45/25 1 SB 3

