Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .211 with 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 17 walks.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 41 of 83 games this season (49.4%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (19.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has driven in a run in 25 games this year (30.1%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.256
|AVG
|.171
|.310
|OBP
|.228
|.617
|SLG
|.390
|21
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|16
|42/9
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman (10-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 22nd of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks ninth, 1.144 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
