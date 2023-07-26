The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.476 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 103 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .559, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 67 of 99 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 26 of them (26.3%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has had an RBI in 36 games this year (36.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49 of 99 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .269 AVG .271 .328 OBP .322 .599 SLG .528 27 XBH 27 14 HR 14 26 RBI 31 49/11 K/BB 75/11 1 SB 10

Cubs Pitching Rankings