Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the White Sox.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.
- In 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.235
|AVG
|.285
|.329
|OBP
|.346
|.322
|SLG
|.468
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|17
|38/19
|K/BB
|50/17
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.61 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (6.18), 55th in WHIP (1.443), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.