Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs square off against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 19th in baseball with 112 total home runs.

The White Sox rank 24th in the majors with a .389 slugging percentage.

The White Sox have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

The White Sox are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (426 total).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.61).

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.377).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Lynn has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Lynn will look to extend a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 20 appearances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Mets W 6-2 Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins L 5-4 Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs L 7-3 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Lucas Giolito - 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Touki Toussaint Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Lance Lynn Nathan Eovaldi

