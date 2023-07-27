Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Vaughn enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .182.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 66 of 95 games this year (69.5%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (20.0%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (12.6%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37 games this year (38.9%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.249
|AVG
|.239
|.326
|OBP
|.303
|.462
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|29
|31/14
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.04, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.