Christopher Morel and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (66 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on July 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 19 walks while batting .267.

Morel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.

Morel has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 27.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55.9% of his games this year (33 of 59), with two or more runs seven times (11.9%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .280 AVG .255 .325 OBP .333 .523 SLG .545 11 XBH 14 7 HR 9 26 RBI 19 40/8 K/BB 37/11 3 SB 1

