Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on July 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the White Sox.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .312 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 74.3% of his games this year (52 of 70), with multiple hits 23 times (32.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.1%.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .315 AVG .309 .365 OBP .355 .559 SLG .528 19 XBH 12 8 HR 7 26 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 24/11 6 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings