Thursday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) and the Chicago Cubs (50-51) matching up at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on July 27.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (6-5, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Justin Steele (10-3, 2.95 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 7-1-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

The Cubs have won in 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 17 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (496 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule