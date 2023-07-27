Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) on Thursday, July 27 against the Chicago Cubs (50-51), who will answer with Justin Steele. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (-105). The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.33 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (10-3, 2.95 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 50 times and won 22, or 44%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 22-28 (44%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those games.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 17 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-1-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christopher Morel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+180) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Cody Bellinger 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.