Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 27
The St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) and Chicago Cubs (50-51) clash on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Busch Stadium.
The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (6-5) for the Cardinals and Justin Steele (10-3) for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.33 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (10-3, 2.95 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
- Steele enters the matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Steele will look to prolong a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
- He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Justin Steele vs. Cardinals
- The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is sixth in the league with 910 total hits and 11th in MLB action with 494 runs scored. They have the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.432) and are sixth in all of MLB with 142 home runs.
- In 18 1/3 innings over three appearances against the Cardinals this season, Steele has a 2.95 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP while his opponents are batting .254.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- Mikolas (6-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- The 34-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 4.33, a 3.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.311.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.33 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.311 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 56th.
Miles Mikolas vs. Cubs
- The Cubs rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.408) and 115 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 15-for-42 with four doubles and six RBI in 9 1/3 innings this season.
