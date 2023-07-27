The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Cubs.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .282 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks.

Jimenez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .450 with one homer.

In 75.0% of his games this year (51 of 68), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (27.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 45.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 32 times this season (47.1%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .308 AVG .256 .340 OBP .313 .466 SLG .496 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 23 RBI 23 29/7 K/BB 34/11 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings