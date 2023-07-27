Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.
- Happ enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- In 60.6% of his games this season (60 of 99), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (23.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Happ has had an RBI in 26 games this year (26.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 33 of 99 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.233
|AVG
|.264
|.353
|OBP
|.393
|.361
|SLG
|.425
|14
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|18
|56/33
|K/BB
|48/36
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 99 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.33), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and 56th in K/9 (6.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.