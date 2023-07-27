The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and five RBI), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Suzuki has had a hit in 53 of 82 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).

He has homered in seven games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (29.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (8.5%).

He has scored in 33 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .235 AVG .281 .329 OBP .353 .322 SLG .463 9 XBH 15 2 HR 6 16 RBI 17 38/19 K/BB 51/20 2 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings