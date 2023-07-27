Tim Anderson and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (150 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians and Tanner Bibee on July 27 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .245 with 11 doubles, a triple and 18 walks.

Anderson enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 47 of 78 games this season (60.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.5%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 78 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in 17 games this year (21.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 44 .218 AVG .263 .245 OBP .313 .256 SLG .306 4 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 10 28/5 K/BB 41/13 2 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings